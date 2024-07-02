3-year-old dies after being accidentally shot in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A three-year-old boy has died after being shot inside a home on Harpers Farm Road in Columbia.

The incident happened on July 1 and police say the shooting was accidental.

The handgun was unsecured inside the residence.

Police are still working to determine if the gunshot was self-inflicted or fired by another member of the residence.

The child's five-year-old brother and parents were home at the time. Investigators don't believe anyone else was involved and there are no signs of foul play.

While no charges have been filed at this time, the investigation is ongoing.