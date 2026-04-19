3-year-old child dies following reported drowning in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are conducting a death investigation in Potomac.

Officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 10900 block of Burbank Drive following reports of a possible child drowning.

At the scene, officers found a 3-year-old girl who was later taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The child will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say no foul play is suspected.