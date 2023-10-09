3 specialty senior clinics to open in Baltimore area

HALETHORPE, Md. — A new chain of health clinics aimed specifically at seniors is opening three sites in the Baltimore area.

Sage Health announced they will be providing high-performance primary care, cardiology, and wellness services at 3541 Washington Boulevard (Halethorpe); 6660 Security Boulevard (Woodlawn); and 1100 E. 33rd Street (Waverly in Baltimore).

John Haskell, whofounded the company last year, said in a press release:

This is not a conventional doctor’s office – these are highly-equipped and comfortable centers led by highly-trained physicians experienced with complex health needs.

Sage Health says each patient gets a multi-disciplinary care team that specializes in senior care, a health concierge to arrange their healthcare needs, and their doctor's cell phone number.

Doctors at Sage Health have 400 patients or less, and the centers have activity rooms, fitness programs, nutrition programs, mental health services and community service opportunities, as well as cooking classes and social gatherings on site.

In May, the Halethorpe and Woodlawn centers began accepting Medicare Advantage into its concierge model. Aetna, Cigna, CareFirst, Alterwood, and Humana currently cover Sage Health's full concierge primary care and wellness offerings.