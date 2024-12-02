3 missed field goals by Justin Tucker leads to a Ravens loss against the Eagles

Another family reunion:

Baltimore is a lot like Philadelphia. They are practically cousins. Both are blue collar underdogs. Both have great food, lovely parks, and die-hard sports fans.

Eagles and Ravens both want to run the ball (a lot), both have players on the road to be crowned most valuable player, and have dynamic quarterbacks who can make something out of nothing.

The locker room:

Last week, we saw the Ravens execute a solid, balanced plan on offense against the Chargers in the Battle of the Brothers. Number 8 went 16 of 22 for 177 yds and 2 TDS. Derrick ran 24 times for 140 yards. They will need more of it today. In fact, this is a CC, aka a chew clock, game.

The Ravens will need to keep the ball away from Jalen Hurts, Aj Brown, and Saquon Barkley, who have been on an absolute heater.

The Eagles running back is in the MVP conversation with 1,392 yards and 10 TD’s on the season.

A.J. Brown is the prototype of the WR, which gives this Ravens defense more issues than VIBE magazine. Brown is a true X receiver, playmaker, has 727 yards, and did I mention he’s 6’1 and 226 pounds?

The Eagles, if they’ve seen any tape of this Raven’s secondary, will look to get him the ball early and often. What remains to be seen is how this Raven's run defense will stack up against Barkley and this rushing attack.

Former Raven J.K. Dobbins was starting a fire against them last week before he went down with an injury. Hate to be negative, but this doesn't bode well.

MVPs Everywhere:

The Ravens have something to talk about in reference to MVP’s as well. Lamar is on track to secure his third MVP. Derrick Henry is also in the conversation to get his first.

Game Notes:

Eagles the ball first. Ravens stop em.

Ravens move downfield. Lamar escaped the pocket and hit Zay with a dot.

Zay Flowers is now one of two Ravens to have 800 yards receiving in his first two seasons. — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) December 1, 2024

Mark Andrews drops a critical third-down pass in the redzone which would have gotten the Ravens first and goal.

Tucker is good.

Score: 0-3 Ravens

Ravens get another big stop...but Hamilton is down...Oh..noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Kyle Hamilton in obvious pain, slams his helmet walking back to the sideline. — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) December 1, 2024

Ravens moving and grooving. Lamar Jackson hits MARKUSTTTTT ANDREWS in the endzone in triple coverage for a TD!

But Justin Tucker misses the extra point. The nightmare year for the Hall of Fame continues.

Score: 0-9 Ravens

HAM is back!

Kyle Hamilton is back out on the field. — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) December 1, 2024

Ravens defense gets...another stop.

There was some miscommunication on a medium route between Lamar and Likely. Ball sails over Likely's head. It looks like Lamar expected him to continue to move down field on the route.

Ravens punt it.

Ravens Defense gets another stop.

Ravens defense looking good early, stuffing Barkley on a 3rd and 1. Eagles forced to punt. — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) December 1, 2024

Punt pins Ravens deep in the endzone. Not able to convert a first down. Lamar is flushed out right and totally whiffs on an easy pass to Zay Flowers. Punt. He needs to calm down.

Eagles hustle down field. Hurts hits his TE Goddert for a 17- yard TD.

Score: 7-9 Ravens

Ravens offense with some mysterious in a bad way calls on that drive. Punt.

Eagles move the ball again downfield and score. Ravens have to find a way to stop A.J. Brown. Hurts is killing the secondary with him. It's wonder as to why the Ravens don't have Marlon Humphrey shadow him. A,J. is running the same inside slant which every team runs againist this defense.

Score: 14-9 Eagles

Ravens get a field goal before the half.

Tucker drills a 50 yarder. Ravens down 14-12. — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) December 1, 2024

Score: 14-12 Eagles - Halftime

Ravens get the ball. Justin Tucker misses...again. This is an extra point and FG missed by Tucker today. This is four points left on the grass.

Ravens defense gets a stop.

Tucker missed again. 7-points left on the ground.

More pain. Bateman is hurt and out.

Rashod Bateman is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) December 1, 2024

Barkley runs it in for a TD

Final Score: 24-19 Eagles

Final Thoughts:

Three misses all but seal the deal for the Ravens. Tucker left seven points on the board with an extra point, and two field goals. All of the momentum was lost on Tucker's heel.

Ravens brass can't feel good about losing essentially two games because of missed field goals. The Ravens can't afford to drop anymore games.

The offense sorely missed Bateman on critical downs. Key drops by receivers and Lamar over or under throwing some passes didn't help.

Fans are left wondering why Lamar isn't using his legs more when he doesn't see anyone open downfield.

Lamar says his mom cussed him out for not running more out there. He says he can’t wait for the bye week to end to get back after it. — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) December 2, 2024

The rest of the schedule isn't easy considering the Ravens can no longer trust their kicker.

They essentially need to score a touchdown on every drive which is not likely.

They can't overlook any team at this point. Giants next week, Steelers (who they lost to), Texans on Christmas, and Browns (who they lost to).

To be honest, the best medicine for this team maybe missing the playoffs. Wholesale changes need to be made. If they somehow get into the playoffs, or win a game, nothing will change.