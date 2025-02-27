3 injured in flight from Maryland after plane crashed into mountains in Vermont

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Three people were injured after a small plane that originated from Maryland crashed in Vermont Wednesday morning.

Manchester police responded to reports of crash around 8:33 a.m.

According to Jamie Greene, the first assistant chief at the Manchester Fire Department, the plane crashed into Equinox Mountain.

"The snow helped cushion the fall," Greene said at a news conference.

The plane departed from Martin State Airport in Middle River and the destination is not known at this time.

The pilot called 911 reporting the crash and said all three people had non-life-threatening injuries.

"All patients have been rescued from the scene and taken to hospitals," Greene said. "One patient was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for further evaluation."

The cause of the crash remains unknown and this incident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.