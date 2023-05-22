Watch Now
3 firefighters injured in SW Baltimore fire

Baltimore City Fire Department
Posted at 2:34 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 14:34:22-04

BALTIMORE — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire in southwest Baltimore this afternoon.

The city's fire department said it happened shortly after noon, in a one-story brick garage on Hafer Street near South Franklintown Road.

The three firefighters were taken to local hospitals.

There were no injuries to residents, and the fire remains under investigation.

