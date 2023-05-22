3 firefighters injured in SW Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire in southwest Baltimore this afternoon.
The city's fire department said it happened shortly after noon, in a one-story brick garage on Hafer Street near South Franklintown Road.
The three firefighters were taken to local hospitals.
There were no injuries to residents, and the fire remains under investigation.
