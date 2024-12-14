27-year-old woman dies after colliding with tree in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Northern Parkway just before 3:00 am and found the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with a tree and caught fire.

People in passing vehicles stopped and pulled the victim, a 27-year-old woman, from the car and to safety.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and took the woman to a local hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call police at 410-396-2606 or call 911.

You can also contact Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.