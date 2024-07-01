27 vehicles catch fire in Elkton Sunday night

ELKTON, Md. — 27 vehicles in Elkton caught fire on Sunday night, leaving the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office looking for a cause.

Officials say the fire originated around 9:06 pm, but a passerby hadn't contacted authorities until just after 10:30 pm.

The fire started at the Innovative Auto Auction in the 100 block of Zeitler Road.

According the Fire Marshal's Office, the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction with the engine compartment of a 2020 Kia Rio, it later spread to the 26 other vehicles.

Officials say that heavy thunderstorms that night could have also contributed to an electrical failure as well.

Estimated losses equate to about $125,000, the final amount is still being determined by the company.