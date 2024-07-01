Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

27 vehicles catch fire in Elkton Sunday night

Elkton vehicle fire.jpeg
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal
Elkton vehicle fire.jpeg
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jul 01, 2024

ELKTON, Md. — 27 vehicles in Elkton caught fire on Sunday night, leaving the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office looking for a cause.

Officials say the fire originated around 9:06 pm, but a passerby hadn't contacted authorities until just after 10:30 pm.

The fire started at the Innovative Auto Auction in the 100 block of Zeitler Road.

According the Fire Marshal's Office, the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction with the engine compartment of a 2020 Kia Rio, it later spread to the 26 other vehicles.

Officials say that heavy thunderstorms that night could have also contributed to an electrical failure as well.

Estimated losses equate to about $125,000, the final amount is still being determined by the company.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices