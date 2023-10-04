27 people injured after University of Maryland bus crashes

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A University of Maryland bus crashed into a light pole Wednesday morning, hospitalizing 27 people with minor injuries.
Emergency crews responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m.
There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.
Approx 10:20 am #PGFD units were dispatched to Baltimore Ave & University Blvd in College Park for a rescue call. On scene crews found a University of MD bus into a light pole. 27 patients with minor injuries to be transported. PIO en route.— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 4, 2023