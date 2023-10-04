Watch Now
27 people injured after University of Maryland bus crashes

Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 12:04:47-04

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A University of Maryland bus crashed into a light pole Wednesday morning, hospitalizing 27 people with minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m.

There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

