25,000 trout found dead after discharge valve supplying oxygen was closed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating the death of over of 25,000 trout in Hagerstown on Monday morning.

Employees at the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery discovered that morning that one of the discharge valves were closed in one of the raceways at the hatchery.

Police say each raceway is housed with a regenerative blower capable of supplying adequate dissolved oxygen levels during high density loads.

Since the valve was closed, the trout died due to lack of oxygen.

According to the NRP, the trout fingerlings were the 2024 trout season fish to be stocked and were hatched in October of 2022.

The estimated value of the fish loss is $75,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact 410-260-8888.