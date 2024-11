OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Owings Mills on Friday.

According to police, the victim, 24-year-old Brandon Coby, was trying to cross Owings Mills Boulevard when he was struck by a 2013 Ford Explorer.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say the driver of the Ford stayed on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.