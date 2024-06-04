24 schools are in a race to clean Baltimore County

Let’s play the cleaning game. It's the 10th anniversary of the Clean Green 15 competition, a challenge to Baltimore County schools to hold 15-minute or longer local litter clean-up events.

To celebrate a decade of cleaning and greening, BCPS kicked off a race for the bragging rights of having the most community cleanups and most trash collected between 24 schools.

The chosen 24 were rewarded for their strides in the program with a shared $38,000 in grants to support environmental projects and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics resources.

The Clean Green program isn’t limited to schools. The doors are open for places of worship, youth groups, civic or community groups, scout troops, sports teams, businesses, or other organizations that wish to help clean up their community.