24-hour student computer programming challenge focuses on financial wellness

BALTIMORE — Students put there skills to the test outside of the classroom.

A 24-hour hackathon took place this weekend at Morgan State University.

More than 60 aspiring IT professionals did coding all night for a chance to win cash prizes.

Morgan State University and Lincoln Financial Group partnered for the event.

This year the focus was financial wellness.

"The idea behind it is to get kids in school participating in a challenge where they get to show off their programming skills. They have 24 hours in which to create and code an application that can help others," said Pritchard Mapeka, Lincoln Financial Group.

This is the second year for the event. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three teams. The first place winner was given $4,000, second place got $2,000, and third place received $1,000.