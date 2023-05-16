24-hour marathon reading of Poe's works coming this weekend

BALTIMORE — This Saturday is "Doomsday."

No, the world's not ending - and neither are the words of Edgar Allan Poe.

Greedy Reads bookstore in Fells Point is hosting the second annual Doomsday celebration.

That's when a group reads the works of Poe nonstop for 24 hours straight.

The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre is behind the event.

The founder says the darker it gets outside, the better the stories are.

"Once it gets very late at night, and you're a little sleep deprived, those stories become very viscerally intense. So the longer we go at it, the better it is, I think, for people following along with us," said Alex Zavistovich, founder and artistic director of the theatre.

The name "Doomsday" is a play on "Bloomsday," an event held every June to celebrate Irish author James Joyce.