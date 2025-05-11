Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

23-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in West Baltimore

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Sunday morning. It happened at 10:41am in the 4100 block of Mount Wood Road.

At the scene, Baltimore police discovered the young woman was shot multiple times. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Text tips can be sent through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are