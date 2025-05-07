Watch Now
22-year-old pleads guilty after stealing over $65,000 from convenience store ATM

(Source: Raycom Media)
A 22-year-old man, Clarence Antonio Lynch, from Prince George's County, pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a convenience store in Laurel.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office—District of Maryland, Lynch drove to the convenience store in a dark-colored SUV.

After entering the store, he grabbed an employee by the collar, pulling him into an office, breaking his necklace.

Lynch would then use a hydraulic tool to break into the store's ATM machine, taking $65,780 in cash. He also took $6,940 in cash from the office he dragged the employee to, in addition to $11,852 in cigarettes.

Authorities say the 22-year-old faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years and a maximum of life in federal prison followed by up to five years of supervised release for these offenses.

