22-year-old man sentenced to life plus 94 years after three shooting incidents in St. Mary's County

22-year-old Jontae Lamont Proctor, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was sentenced to life in prison plus 94 years for several convictions connected to multiple shootings in St. Mary's County.

Authorities say Proctor was involved in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Lexington Park, Maryland, on February 26, 2024.

Merely weeks later, on March 13, 2024, Proctor shot multiple rounds into a home which had a father and his child present inside the house at the time. This also took place in Lexington Park.

Less than a month later, on April 2, 2024, Proctor shot a man inside a restaurant in California, Maryland. The man was critically injured.

He was arrested in May 2024. When he was taken into custody, he was in possession of a loaded handgun and charged accordingly with firearm offenses.