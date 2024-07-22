22,000 potholes filled in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimoreans and their cars got some great news to start the week.

There are fewer potholes in Charm City.

Mayor Brandon Scott's 90-day city services sprint exceeded its pothole-filling goal.

The city has fixed 22,000 potholes since it started in late April.

The initial goal was only 20,000.

The sprint is part of the "Build a Better Baltimore" campaign and also includes other services.

"Mowed thousands of lots, got rid of thousands of spots of graffiti all across the city of Baltimore, again showcasing that our city workers and our agencies are focused on our services that our residents need the most,” said Mayor Scott.