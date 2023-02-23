2024 Primary Election date falls on Passover, Baltimore leaders ask MGA to move date

The Maryland Board of Elections website has the 2024 Primary Election day listed as April 23, 2024.

That also happens to be the first full day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Both Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski have written letters to the General Assembly leadership asking the legislature to move the date of the election.

"As Mayor, I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that all members of our community are able to participate in our democratic process without obstacles or barriers," wrote Scott.

"As a major Jewish holiday," writes Olszewski, "we know that Jewish residents in Baltimore County and across the state will be observing the holiday on that day, which would preclude them from voting under Jewish law."

The full letters can be viewed below:

As the schedule currently stands, early voting would take place on Thursday, April 11 through Thursday, April 18.

