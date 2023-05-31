2023 Gerber Baby search kick off, inviting parents to share throwback photos

BALTIMORE — Gerber has officially opened the call for entries for this year's Gerber Photo Search.

For the first time ever, Gerber invites parents to share their own childhood photos as a throwback to their Gerber baby days, along with photos of their little ones.

Gerber will make a matching monetary donation of the winning baby's cash prize to support maternal and infant health programs.

From May 31 at 9 a.m. to June 10 at 11:59 p.m., parents or legal guardians are encouraged to submit their throwback content of themselves and their baby on Gerber’s website for a chance to have their child serve as the 2023 Gerber Baby.

The prize package includes the opportunity to be the 2023 Gerber Baby, serve as "Chief Growing Officer," be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, a $25,000 cash prize, a new wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, and a year’s supply of Gerber products.

Continuing the legacy of the original Gerber Baby, Ann Turner Cook, Gerber aims to continue highlighting unique stories of families and babies that will have an impact for generations to come.

