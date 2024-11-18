20 yr old woman, shot at, barely escapes group of dirt bike riders

A 20-year-old woman driving in Northeast Baltimore was shot at and barely escaped from a group of male dirt bike riders on Sunday afternoon.

According to Baltimore Police, the woman was at the intersection of Harford Road and 32nd Street when she encountered a group of males on dirt bikes.

She said the dirt bike riders became aggressive and followed her from the light near Lake Montebello to the 1500 block of Pentridge Road.

When she arrived there, she stated that the dirt bike riders climbed onto her car and started jumping up and down on it.

While she was trying to get away, one of the riders pulled out a gun and shot at her. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the incident.