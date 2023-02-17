20 years since roof collapse, B&O Railroad Museum holding special tours

BALTIMORE — Today marks 20 years since the roof collapsed on the Roundhouse at the B&O Railroad Museum.

It happened after the biggest blizzard in Maryland on record at the time.

That storm dropped over 28 inches of snow on the historic building.

Facilities director Steve Johnson was there that night.

"It was a picture perfect postcard view of the museum, covered in freshly fallen snow. We walked inside to the Roundhouse and I looked through the windows to see panels 14 and 15 had indeed fallen. In the process, sheared the gas main around the building and the main sprinkler line which filled the roundhouse with water so my first step was to turn the gas main off so as to not blow up the neighborhood," Johnson explained.

The Baldwin Roundhouse dates back to 1884 and is often called "The cathedral of american railroading."

The collapse damaged a lot of items and repairs took over a year.

To remember the event, B&O is offering a special tour of the Roundhouse on Monday at 1:00 p.m.

Also on Monday, is a special U.S. President themed tour at 11:00 a.m.