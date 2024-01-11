$20,000 reward offered for information on Annapolis murder from 2016

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information regarding the death of Charles Edward Carroll, Jr.

Carroll, Jr. was shot and killed back in 2016.

On July 28, around 9:30 p.m., officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 900 block of Royal Street for the report of shots fired.

Police say someone shot Carroll, Jr. while he sat in the car. The car then crashed into a building.

Carroll, Jr., who was 25 at the time, was pronounced dead at the Anne Arundel Medical center.