20,000 chickens die in Eastern Shore fire

WLLARDS, Md. — Thousands of chickens died in a commercial chicken-house fire on the Eastern Shore this morning.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported that about 20,000 chickens perished in the fire in Willards, Wicomico County.
It began at about 5:40 a.m. on New Hope Road, and is estimated to have cost $175,000 in damage.
The fire began inside the chicken house. The cause remains under investigation.
It was discovered by a passerby, and 45 firefighters took about half an hour to get it under control.
There were no smoke alarms or sprinklers.