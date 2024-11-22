20,000 chickens die in Eastern Shore fire

WLLARDS, Md. — Thousands of chickens died in a commercial chicken-house fire on the Eastern Shore this morning.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported that about 20,000 chickens perished in the fire in Willards, Wicomico County.

It began at about 5:40 a.m. on New Hope Road, and is estimated to have cost $175,000 in damage.

The fire began inside the chicken house. The cause remains under investigation.

It was discovered by a passerby, and 45 firefighters took about half an hour to get it under control.

There were no smoke alarms or sprinklers.