Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

20,000 chickens die in Eastern Shore fire

Scene of chicken fire in Willards
Maryland State Fire Marshal
Scene of chicken fire in Willards<br/>
Scene of chicken fire in Willards
Posted
and last updated

WLLARDS, Md. — Thousands of chickens died in a commercial chicken-house fire on the Eastern Shore this morning.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal reported that about 20,000 chickens perished in the fire in Willards, Wicomico County.

It began at about 5:40 a.m. on New Hope Road, and is estimated to have cost $175,000 in damage.

The fire began inside the chicken house. The cause remains under investigation.

It was discovered by a passerby, and 45 firefighters took about half an hour to get it under control.

There were no smoke alarms or sprinklers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices