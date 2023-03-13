Watch Now
2-year-old Baltimore girl's death ruled homicide by drug intoxication

Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 13, 2023
BALTIMORE — The January 15 death of a 2-year-old girl in Southwest Baltimore has officially been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Parton Street for the call.

They arrived and found the child, Journey Sharp, unresponsive. Medics pronounced the child deceased.

Police say there was no obvious trauma to the child's body.

An autopsy later revealed that Sharp had died from drug intoxication.

No further details have been released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

