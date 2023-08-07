2 suspects spit on, bite victims on Ocean City bus

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City police are asking for help finding two suspects who assaulted four people on a city bus by spitting on them and biting one of them.

Police released photos of the two females, both in bathing suits. They said the attack happened Saturday, Aug. 5. The suspects were last seen in the first block of 131st Street at about 6 p.m.

The suspect in the white bathing suit spat on four victims, and the suspect in the green bathing suit bit one of them.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Ofc. Wieber at JWieber@oceancitymd.gov, or by contacting the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference CC# 2023-003947.

