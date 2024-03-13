2 residents, 2 dogs rescued from Glen Burnie fire

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Fire crews arrived to find two residents hanging out of a window, after a Glen Burnie townhouse caught fire this morning.

Crews also rescued two dogs. No injuries were reported.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department posted on social media that the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Foxview Drive, in the Fox Chase develolpment.

Firefighters helped rescue the two occupants who were trapped on the second floor. They also rescued two dogs still in the house.

The dogs were cared for by a neighbor.

The state Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire was accidental, said the fire department.