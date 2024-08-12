Watch Now
2 people hospitalized after tractor-trailer collides with pickup truck on I-695

Maryland State Police are working to determine what caused a crash on I-695 on Monday.

Police say, around 1:30 pm, an unloaded tractor-trailer was driving on the outer loop of I-695 before I-83.

At that time, a pickup truck dually was on the right shoulder with an unloaded car hauler trailer.

Investigations revealed that the operator of the tractor-trailer, for unknown reasons, crashed into the dually and trailer combination.

Two people were sent to the hospital, their condition are unknown at this time.

