2 people hospitalized after tractor-trailer collides with pickup truck on I-695

Maryland State Police are working to determine what caused a crash on I-695 on Monday.

Police say, around 1:30 pm, an unloaded tractor-trailer was driving on the outer loop of I-695 before I-83.

Update: The crash involves a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. Two people have been transported for injuries. Via @MDSHA UPDATE: Crash; Baltimore Co; I-695 OL between Exit 24 I-83 Harrisburg Expressway and Exit 23 I-695 JFX; all lanes open #MDTraffic — MD State Police (@MDSP) August 12, 2024

At that time, a pickup truck dually was on the right shoulder with an unloaded car hauler trailer.

Investigations revealed that the operator of the tractor-trailer, for unknown reasons, crashed into the dually and trailer combination.

Two people were sent to the hospital, their condition are unknown at this time.