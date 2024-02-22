2 new escape rooms open in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — Two new escape rooms are now open in the Baltimore area, and they promise to be extra-scary.

The concept, called "Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark," just opened in Timonium and Columbia, announced Breakout Games today.

"Kidnapping 2" takes place in a "chilling asylum," and, true to its name, "is played in darkness with few light sources." The company notes that it's "designed to appeal to horror and suspense fans..."

The Timonium location is at 1840 York Road, near West Aylesbury Road. The Columbia site is at 8661 Robert Fulton Drive, near Columbia Gateway Drive.

Bryce Anderson, co-founder of Breakout Games, said in a press release: