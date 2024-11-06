Watch Now
2 more penguins born at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE — Two penguin chicks just hatched at the Maryland Zoo, announced zoo officials today.

Baltimore boasts North America's largest population of African penguins - which are critically endangered and are likely to become extinct in the wild in the next decade, said the zoo in a press release.

More than 1,000 chicks have hatched at the Maryland Zoo over the past 50 years.

The zoo's bird curator, Jen Kottyan, said:

The size of the wild population is dropping which means every chick we add is an important part of this species’ global survival.

