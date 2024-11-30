Watch Now
2 injured in Lansdowne shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Lansdowne on Friday night, said Baltimore County police.

It happened in the Water's Edge townhomes, in the 3800 block of McDowell Lane, at about 10 p.m.

Police found a 29-year-old man at the scene who had been shot; he was taken to a hopsital.

Shortly after, they learned of a 41-year-old man who had also been shot and had arrived at a hospital.

Police did not say how serious the injuries were.

Anyone with information should contact 410-887-3700. Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH [iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov] program. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers [metrocrimestoppers.org].

