2 dogs, chickens die in western Maryland fire

FLINTSTONE, Md. — A late-night house fire in western Maryland killed two dogs and several chickens, after "sub-freezing temperatures, high winds, and roadway conditions impacted first responders."

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said crews were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 21 to the fire on Scofield Road in Flintstone.

The two residents weren't home at the time of the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the one-story home, which has a garage.

Besides the animals, no other injuries were reported.

About 40 firefighters spent 45 minutes working to control the fire.

It originated in the back of the house, but the cause remains under investigation. The fire was discovered by a passerby.

The Fire Marshal's Office said:

The sub-freezing temperatures, high winds, and roadway conditions impacted first responders and their suppression efforts.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 301-729-5542.