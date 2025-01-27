2 deer rescued from icy Back River in Baltimore County

ESSEX, Md. — The frozen rivers around our area can be dangerous to animals as well as people.

This weekend, two deer that got stuck on the frozen Back River in Baltimore County were rescued by local fire/EMS crews.

The deer got stranded on the ice between Edgemere and Essex, according to a post from Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine, which assisted the North Point - Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire company posted on Facebook:

The deer couldn’t stand up and kept falling on the ice. The two deer were successfully brought back to shore and ran back into the woods.

The fire company is reminding everyone to stay off the ice, saying that even though it's frozen in most areas, the boats going in and out and the ice eaters around the piers can compromise the ice's thickness.

