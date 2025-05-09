2 criminal groups charged after allegedly robbing people outside of banks

BALTIMORE — Two criminal organizations face multiple charges for their alleged crimes across five Maryland counties.

The charges include participation in a criminal gang, attempted murder, armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault and firearms-related counts.

The groups are alleged to have robbed 34 victims across Anne Arundel, Prince George's, Howard, Charles and Montgomery counties between August 2023 and July 2024.

In total, both groups stole more than $155,000 from at least 34 victims.

Officials say the goal of the group was to rob victims who had recently left a bank or ATM, something known as "bank jugging."

During one incident, the robbers purposely used their vehicle to collide into a victim's vehicle so they could pull over. After the driver would get out, they would be robbed.

The group's tactics evolved over time officials say. At first the group would allegedly would rob victims as they left the bank, later they began following the victims' cars as they left the bank.

The group would then rob the victim when they stopped at their home or at another business.

The investigation revealed the group was responsible for at least 20 armed robberies and attempted robberies, two attempted murders and other related crimes.

By January 2024, charges had been filed against some of the members of the organization and the robberies stopped. However, in May 2024, a second group surfaced and began committing similar “bank juggings” in Maryland.

The second group used similar tactics as the first, by targeting people when they first leave the bank. The group would point guns at the victims and demand money.

Banks that were targeted included Navy Federal Credit Union, Bank of America, Capitol One, and Wells Fargo.

