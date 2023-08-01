2 cows on the moo-ve in Bowie, last spotted west of Church Road

BOWIE, Md. — The Bowie Police Department are searching for two cows on the loose in South Bowie.

The cows have been on the move for the last four days with some of the earliest sightings near Dunwood Valley Drive.

This is not fake news: Bowie PD have received reports of two cows on the loose in S.Bowie. The cows have been moo-ving through Bowie for the last 4 days & the latest sightings were near Dunwood Valley Dr. Call 240-544-5700 if you spot the cows. Details: https://t.co/ahccOlBQO5. pic.twitter.com/J9w8tzYWid — Bowie Maryland (@CityofBowie) August 1, 2023

As of Tuesday morning, they were last spotted in a wooded area west of Church Road.

Police say the cows escaped from a farm in Anne Arundel County and crossed into Bowie near the Saddlebrook neighborhood.

If you spot the cows, call 240-544-5700.