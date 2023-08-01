Watch Now
2 cows on the moo-ve in Bowie, last spotted west of Church Road

Bowie Police Department
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 01, 2023
BOWIE, Md. — The Bowie Police Department are searching for two cows on the loose in South Bowie.

The cows have been on the move for the last four days with some of the earliest sightings near Dunwood Valley Drive.

As of Tuesday morning, they were last spotted in a wooded area west of Church Road.

Police say the cows escaped from a farm in Anne Arundel County and crossed into Bowie near the Saddlebrook neighborhood.

If you spot the cows, call 240-544-5700.

