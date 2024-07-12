2-Alarm fire in Abingdon displaces three families

ABINGDON — An early morning fire displaced three families in Harford County.

A little before 3 a.m., Abingdon Fire Company and surrounding fire departments were dispatched to a townhouse fire in the 2800 block of Browning Court.

All three families were able to get out of their houses without help from firefighters. Fallston Fire Chief Daniel McKinney says they were able to do so thanks to working smoke detectors.

One firefighter was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Crews are still at the scene battling the fire. At least three townhomes were impacted.

