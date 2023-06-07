2-alarm fire damages building in Cockeysville, no injuries reported

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County fire crews were called to the 10800 block of York Road in Cockeysville to battle a fire Wednesday afternoon.
The 2-alarm building fire was described as "fast-spreading," by officials.
There were no injuries reported.
York Road is shut down from Cockeysville Road to Beaver Run Lane.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
