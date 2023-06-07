Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2-alarm fire damages building in Cockeysville, no injuries reported

Cockeysville fire .jpeg
Fred Slade
Cockeysville fire .jpeg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 16:09:55-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County fire crews were called to the 10800 block of York Road in Cockeysville to battle a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The 2-alarm building fire was described as "fast-spreading," by officials.

There were no injuries reported.

York Road is shut down from Cockeysville Road to Beaver Run Lane.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices