$2,500 reward for information leading to alleged Jessup shooter

JESSUP, Md. — A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an alleged gunman linked to a June 2 shooting in Jessup.

That afternoon a 43-year-old Annapolis man named Quantonio Dunscomb was found shot in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard.

Through investigation, Howard County detectives identified Demitri Duhart as the suspected shooter.

No motive's been revealed, but police don't believe the shooting was random.

Duhart is said to frequent the Route 1 corridor. He's considered armed and dangerous.

If spotted, do not approach call 911. You can also contact detectives at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.