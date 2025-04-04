$2.5 million in grants awarded to support Baltimore youth this summer

The Baltimore Summer Funding Collaborative announced Friday that it would award nearly $2.5 million in grants to help dozens of summer programs.

"For the past decade, the SFC [Summer Funding Collaborative] has demonstrated how Baltimore institutions can come together to elevate the opportunities available to young people across this city," said Julia Baez, the CEO of Baltimore's Promise, the organization that runs the SFC.

Last night,Baltimore's Promise hosted a town hall to discuss the critical need for summer programs for kids.

The organization received 215 applications totalling $16.7 million in requests, also showing the urgent need for funding for these programs.

"The impact of this investment can be seen in the quality and range of programs available today," said Baez. "But we need more people and organizations to understand why these programs are so important, and invest in the long-term success of our city's next generations."

"Summer is a critical time for learning and growth, yet only one opportunity exists for every four youth in Baltimore. Without access, students lose an average of one month of academic progress, making graduation and college less likely."



-Baltimore Summer Funding Collaborative Press Release

Some of the programs that received grants are the Football Mentorship Program from 10:12 Sports, The City Neighbors Children Summer Program from the City Neighbors Foundation, the Mindful Ambassadors Peer-to-Peer Training Program form the Holistic Life Foundation and the Youth Art Institute from the Morgan State University Foundation.