1989 Towson Cold Case resurfaces

TOWSON — A tragic cold case from 1989 has resurfaced.

On March 5 of that year, a neighbor of 68-year-old Susie Myers called Baltimore County police after noticing that her front door was open.

By the time officers arrived at Myers’ Towson home, in the 400 block of Schwartz Ave, they found her dead on the 2nd floor.

After her autopsy, it was confirmed that someone had strangled her. Authorities believe this person was someone who she knew personally and trusted.

If you have any information about the person responsible for committing this crime, you are being asked to contact detectives with the Baltimore County Cold Case Squad at 410-887-3943.