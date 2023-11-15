19 year old dead after motorbike crash

A 19 year old has died following a crash on German Hill Road last week.

Police on Wednesday announced the death of Matthew Vandergriff whose motorbike crashed into a Chevy Camaro on November 8.

This collision happened earlier this month along German Hill Road in Precinct 12-Dundalk. The driver of the motorbike was 19 years old. Link to the full news release: https://t.co/9TzgkcafDk pic.twitter.com/Sk8BTY7m0w — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 15, 2023

Vandergriff was taken to the hospital, where police say he died four days later.