Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

19 year old dead after motorbike crash

Baltimore County Police car
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police car
Posted at 2:53 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 14:53:41-05

A 19 year old has died following a crash on German Hill Road last week.

Police on Wednesday announced the death of Matthew Vandergriff whose motorbike crashed into a Chevy Camaro on November 8.

Vandergriff was taken to the hospital, where police say he died four days later.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices