19 confirmed cases of mumps in Maryland, 7 probable cases

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health is reporting an increase in cases of mumps statewide.

As of Thursday, Feb. 19, the department has confirmed 19 cases and identified seven probable cases.

The department did add that the overall public risk is low because Maryland has a high vaccination rate for mumps.

"The most effective prevention against a mumps infection is to get the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella or MMR vaccine, a two-dose series that is routinely recommended at 12–15 months of age for the first dose and the second dose at 4–6 years old," said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan. "Talk with your health care provider about whether you and your family are up to date with the MMR vaccine. It is the most effective way to protect against all three viruses."

The most common symptom of mumps, the Department of Health says, is "a painful swelling of glands on one or both sides of the face that may be tender or painful, along with fever."

The virus spreads by direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets, but it is not as contagious as measles.

It can take 2-4 weeks to see symptoms after exposure to the virus.

Most of the cases in Maryland, the department says, have been in adults in the Baltimore metro area.