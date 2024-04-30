180 single-family homes planned for West Baltimore's Poppleton neighborhood

BALTIMORE — NVR Ryan Homes just signed an agreement with New York-based La Cité Development to build 180 single-family homes to West Baltimore's Poppleton neighborhood.

It's part of the Center\West development on nearly 33 acres, and construction is slated to start later this year.

But a community leader says she doesn't think La Cité is allowed to move forward with the project. The residents have even been looking for a new developer because they weren't seeing any progress.

The announcement of the mixed-income development comes after tension between Poppleton residents and the city, including a complaint filed by a consumer-rights group last year for lack of progress on the site, despite residents losing their homes through eminent domain. Residents had been trying to save homes by getting them listed as historic.

Community activist Sonia Eaddy said she was "shocked" to hear La Cité plans to break ground on the single-family homes. She said she believes that would require another change to thecity's Land Disposition and Development Agreement regarding Poppleton.

Asked for comment about whether the single-family homes would be in violation of any formal agreements, the city's housing department said:

This matter is under review at this time.

The new homes, on which La Cité is spending about $60 million, include 48 condo units and 132 townhomes and will take up 7 acres.

The price points for the homes are estimated at $300,000 to $500,000.

La Cité Development president and CEO Dan Bythewood said in the original press release:

We have a real sense of pride around this next chapter of home ownership in our fast-growing Center\West community, especially one that includes teaming up with such an established partner as NVR Ryan Homes.

The development will have a mix of studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, and duplex units, with parking.

