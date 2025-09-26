18-year-old tied to multiple crimes in region, including breaking into Air Force base

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An 18-year-old faces numerous charges in connection to numerous crimes around the Maryland region.

Joseph Jhingory IV has been charged with home invasion, armed robbery, use of a firearm in a violent crime, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of first and second-degree assault, third-degree assault, two counts of vehicle theft and other related offenses.

The first incident happened on December 1, 2023, when Jhingory IV allegedly broke into a Rockville home armed with a gun. He bound and gagged the homeowners, sexually assaulted the female victim and stole the victims' Volvo XC40 before leaving the scene.

Two months later, in February, detectives began investigating two home burglaries in Bethesda under similar circumstances. In both cases, personal property was taken.

On February 17, just eight days later, after police identified Jhingory IV as the suspect, he allegedly attempted to rob a victim in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. He ran from the area and climbed a fence onto Andrews Air Force Base, where he stole a car.

After crashing the vehicle and trying to run away, military police arrested him and he was later released.

Evidence gathered during the investigation later connected Jhingory IV to the Montgomery County crimes, including the burglaries and commercial robbery.