18-year-old killed, 17-year-old critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park

Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 26, 2024

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are working to determine what caused a deadly crash in Brooklyn Park early Wednesday morning.

At 12:30 am, officers arrived at the 4200 block of Ritchie Highway for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police learned that a 2011 Infiniti G37 was traveling north on Ritchie Highway when the driver, 18-year-old Anthony Hinton III, lost control, causing it to cross the raised center median and the southbound travel lanes.

The infiniti left the roadway and struck a tree.

Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 17-year-old male, was taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

