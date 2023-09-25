18-year-old found guilty for the murder of Mervo student Jeremiah Brogden

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing Mervo High student Jeremiah Brogden.

Nizah Daniels fatally shot Brogden outside of the school during dismissal on September 2, 2022.

The State's Attorney's Office issued the following statement:

“Today, justice has been served as we secured a first-degree murder conviction for the tragic loss of Jeremiah Brogden’s young life. While this outcome offers a measure of closure to the victim’s family, it also serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of youth violence. Two young, promising lives were cut short that day, and countless lives were impacted. Our duty is not only to prosecute but also to work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies. We must invest in our communities, education, and mentorship programs to steer our young people away from a path of violence. Let this conviction be a catalyst for change, a call to action to protect our youth and create a safer Baltimore for all.”



Police say Daniels was from another Baltimore City School and was waiting in the schoolyard when he shot Brogden.

Brogden was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Those close to Brogden told WMAR-2 News he was a son, an athlete, a big brother and a young father.

Before transferring to Mervo, he was a student at Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, a school aimed at prepping young men across the city before they head to high school.

The sentencing date for Daniels is set for March 11, 2024.