18 students awarded scholarships to pursue computer science, engineering

BALTIMORE — 18 Maryland students are among 400 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipients to receive up to $40,000 scholarship to study computer science or engineering starting this fall.

They will also get a paid internship offer at Amazon after their freshman year of college.

Here are the recipients:



Tineta Nkoronye, Elizabeth Seton High School Bliss Phinehas, Digital Harbor High School Christiana Alapa, Eleanor Roosevelt High School Tolib Sanni II, Western School of Technology Anthony Ramirez-Roca, Western School of Technology Mao Yu Cheng, Northern High School Omo Imode, Havre de Grace High Oluwasayofunmi Odusote, Howard High School Jeffrey Gao, Marriotts Ridge High School Franco Molinari, James Hubert Blake High School Gabriel Diaz, Wheaton High School Khadija Ndiaye, Northwood High School Kamsy Umeaku, Paint Branch High School Eniola Aloba, Eleanor Roosevelt High School Jehan Idsassi, Eleanor Roosevelt High School Ernest Binfon, Jr,. Maryland International World School Oumou Sall, Western High School

The recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities.

“Our scholarship recipients' unwavering dedication to academic excellence and their passion for leveraging technology to uplift communities is truly inspiring,” said Victor Reinoso, global director of education philanthropy at Amazon.

In Maryland, there are over 12,800 open computing jobs, but only 5,121 students graduated with a computer science degree in 2020, even while 99 percent of all public high schools offer a course.