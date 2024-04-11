Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

18 students awarded scholarships to pursue computer science, engineering

TTAS3368.jpg
Amazon
TTAS3368.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 16:54:08-04

BALTIMORE — 18 Maryland students are among 400 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipients to receive up to $40,000 scholarship to study computer science or engineering starting this fall.

They will also get a paid internship offer at Amazon after their freshman year of college.

Here are the recipients:

  1. Tineta Nkoronye, Elizabeth Seton High School
  2. Bliss Phinehas, Digital Harbor High School
  3. Christiana Alapa, Eleanor Roosevelt High School
  4. Tolib Sanni II, Western School of Technology
  5. Anthony Ramirez-Roca, Western School of Technology
  6. Mao Yu Cheng, Northern High School
  7. Omo Imode, Havre de Grace High
  8. Oluwasayofunmi Odusote, Howard High School
  9. Jeffrey Gao, Marriotts Ridge High School
  10. Franco Molinari, James Hubert Blake High School
  11. Gabriel Diaz, Wheaton High School
  12. Khadija Ndiaye, Northwood High School
  13. Kamsy Umeaku, Paint Branch High School
  14. Eniola Aloba, Eleanor Roosevelt High School
  15. Jehan Idsassi, Eleanor Roosevelt High School
  16. Ernest Binfon, Jr,. Maryland International World School
  17. Oumou Sall, Western High School

The recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities.
“Our scholarship recipients' unwavering dedication to academic excellence and their passion for leveraging technology to uplift communities is truly inspiring,” said Victor Reinoso, global director of education philanthropy at Amazon.

In Maryland, there are over 12,800 open computing jobs, but only 5,121 students graduated with a computer science degree in 2020, even while 99 percent of all public high schools offer a course.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices