17-year-old driving on learner's permit faces manslaughter charges for crash that killed Kensington teen

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 17-year-old driving on a learner's permit has been charged for a September 2025 collision that resulted in the death of a teenage pedestrian in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police say the teen was driving 76 mph in a 30 mph zone when he struck and killed 16-year-old James Evert Anderson as he was crossing University Boulevard West.

While the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, the speed in which he was traveling was enough to warrant vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence charges.

"Detectives determined [he] was operating the vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and in violation of the restrictions of his Maryland learner’s permit," police said in a release. "His speed directly endangered pedestrians and other motorists in the area."

Anyone witnessing the collision can call investigators at 240-773-6620.

Due to his age, WMAR-2 News is choosing not to publish the driver's name pending a conviction in the case.