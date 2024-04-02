Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old dies after being shot at the Inner Harbor

Crime Scene from 200 block of South Street
BPD
Crime Scene from 200 block of South Street
Crime Scene from 200 block of South Street
Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 22:51:00-04

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old young man was shot at the Inner Harbor.

It happened on the 200 block of East Pratt Street at 8:28 p.m.

The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices