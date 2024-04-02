17-year-old dies after being shot at the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old young man was shot at the Inner Harbor.
It happened on the 200 block of East Pratt Street at 8:28 p.m.
The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (410) 396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.