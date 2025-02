BALTIMORE — Police say a teen was shot Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was wounded in the 5700 block of Northwood Drive.

According to police, the teen was shot inside a home in the 1100 block of E. Belvedere Avenue and ran to a location on Northwood Drive.

His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting should call police at 410-396-2444.

You can also contact Baltimore Metro Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.